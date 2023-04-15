Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKKY remained flat at $0.25 on Friday. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.
About Skkynet Cloud Systems
