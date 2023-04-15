Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKKY remained flat at $0.25 on Friday. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

About Skkynet Cloud Systems

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time data information systems to the industrial automation and financial trading markets. It also develops software related systems and software maintenance services. The firm offers SkkyHub service, DataHub middleware, Skkynet DataHub service on Microsoft Azure, and Embedded Toolkit (ETK) software.

