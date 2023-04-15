SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,336 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Target by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 202,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,203,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Target by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 341,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,384 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Target by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Target by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 2,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Performance

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $161.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,754. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

