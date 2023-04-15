SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 2,439 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,496,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,021,000 after acquiring an additional 95,436 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 84,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 63,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,801,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,433,859. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $123.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.36 and a 200 day moving average of $102.99.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

