SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

Shares of CAT traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $223.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,793. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.62 and a 200 day moving average of $227.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

