SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,145 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,173,676,000 after acquiring an additional 351,136 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,518,117,000 after acquiring an additional 316,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,226,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $989,536,000 after acquiring an additional 813,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.96. 5,043,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,392,449. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average of $104.45. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

