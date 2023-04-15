SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $14.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $140.42. 2,714,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,995. The company has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.