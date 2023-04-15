SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 39,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,864. The company has a market cap of $652.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

