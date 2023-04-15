SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,927 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,645 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,862.4% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EFA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.22. 14,209,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,568,560. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

