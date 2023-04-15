SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,730 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Shell by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 92,431 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Shell by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Shell by 11.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Shell by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,596,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

