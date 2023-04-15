Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,402.96 ($17.37) and last traded at GBX 1,399 ($17.33). Approximately 302,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 351,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,396 ($17.29).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,380.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,330.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.70.

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between £500 million to £15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

