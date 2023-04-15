Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMFKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,007.50.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Smurfit Kappa Group Increases Dividend

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.8115 dividend. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.