SOMESING 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.58 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $57.11 million and $5.58 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,766,044,904 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

