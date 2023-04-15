Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,700 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Progressive by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 327,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,494,000 after purchasing an additional 88,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.85. 4,298,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,647. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $106.35 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

