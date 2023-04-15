Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.85.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,946,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,983,224. The company has a market capitalization of $272.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

