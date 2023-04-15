Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,660 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for about 1.8% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,577 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in VMware by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $655,028,000 after buying an additional 333,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VMware by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after buying an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of VMware by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,205,000 after acquiring an additional 602,026 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Insider Transactions at VMware

VMware Price Performance

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.90. 1,185,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,287. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.97. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

