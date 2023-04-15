Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,290 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,770 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.1% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.19. 3,927,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.09. The company has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

