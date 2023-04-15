Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.02 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.39.
Intuit Stock Down 0.0 %
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
