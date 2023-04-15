Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.94 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.18. 1,500,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

