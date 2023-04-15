Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $998,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.3 %

PayPal stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.53. 8,902,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,279,445. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average is $78.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $104.86. The company has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

