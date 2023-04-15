Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE CCI traded down $4.66 on Friday, hitting $129.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,962. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

