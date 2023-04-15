Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,860 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises about 1.0% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PPL by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,860,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,429. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

