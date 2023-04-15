Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,960 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

NYSE RE traded down $3.51 on Friday, hitting $359.21. 246,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.50. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44.6 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

