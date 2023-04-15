Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,416,000 after acquiring an additional 227,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after buying an additional 693,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,804,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,217,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,018,000 after acquiring an additional 179,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,280,000 after purchasing an additional 218,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,957. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.71 and a 200 day moving average of $165.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

