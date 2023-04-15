Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the March 15th total of 219,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.70 price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,466,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SONN opened at $0.37 on Friday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.30. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,316.93% and a negative return on equity of 3,609.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

