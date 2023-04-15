Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Up 244.4% in March

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 244.4% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 27,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,193. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. Spark New Zealand has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $17.33.

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

