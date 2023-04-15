SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 1,972 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $414.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

