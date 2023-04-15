SPC Financial Inc. Has $161,000 Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,590 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 76,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 3.3 %

NYCB stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.