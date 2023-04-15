SPC Financial Inc. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,946,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,077,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after buying an additional 180,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 124,707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $92.03 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

