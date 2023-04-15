SPC Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

