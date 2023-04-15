SPC Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $6,285,643.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,450,048.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Barry West sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $685,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $6,285,643.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,067 shares in the company, valued at $38,450,048.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,825 shares of company stock valued at $14,235,168 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 849.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

