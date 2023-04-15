SPC Financial Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,925,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,962,000 after purchasing an additional 166,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,412,000 after purchasing an additional 140,187 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,207,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,813,000 after purchasing an additional 242,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 119,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 795,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CODI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday.

Compass Diversified Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CODI opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $594.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -416.67%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $91,503.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,942,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,735,242.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

