SPC Financial Inc. Sells 1,725 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $4,608,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

