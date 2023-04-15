SPC Financial Inc. Sells 18,702 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,702 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTXG. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

FTXG stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $991.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

