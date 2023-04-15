SPC Financial Inc. Sells 390 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IHI opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $62.45.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.