SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,784,000 after buying an additional 1,456,287 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $500,643,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after buying an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,746,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,266,000 after acquiring an additional 139,829 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $92.38 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $100.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.09.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

