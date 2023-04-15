SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,841,000 after buying an additional 5,517,798 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,440.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,962,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 7,737,383 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,485,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,308,000 after buying an additional 42,377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,940,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 46,414 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,678,000 after purchasing an additional 157,779 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $30.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $35.28.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

