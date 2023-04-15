SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,163 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,440.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,962,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,798 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,789,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,172,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 112.3% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,232,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,525,000 after buying an additional 651,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.56. 4,320,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381,078. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.