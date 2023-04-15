SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,138 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $27,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,727,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,308,000 after purchasing an additional 128,232 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,628,000 after purchasing an additional 508,310 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,182,000 after buying an additional 195,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,594,000 after buying an additional 61,813 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.93. 1,131,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,920. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

