SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,565 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $39,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,421,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,547 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,313,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,720.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 724,682 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV opened at $40.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.