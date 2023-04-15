SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Holdings Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $42.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $41.28 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

