SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Stock Holdings Decreased by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 53.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $122.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.43. The company has a market cap of $226.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $100.83 and a 1 year high of $144.42.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

