Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.34. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 4,573,254 shares.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $32.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Sphere 3D by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 328,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of computation, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

