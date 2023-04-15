Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $504,475.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at $884,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,466,518.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 691,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,869,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $504,475.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at $884,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,033 shares of company stock worth $2,916,352 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Squarespace by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,984,000 after buying an additional 419,488 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 7.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,437,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,069,000 after purchasing an additional 179,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,813,000 after purchasing an additional 175,669 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter valued at $23,478,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $33.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $228.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

