SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $73.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

