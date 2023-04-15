Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as low as C$0.82. Standard Mercantile Acquisition shares last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.
Standard Mercantile Acquisition Stock Down 2.4 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.09. The company has a market cap of C$5.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.45.
Standard Mercantile Acquisition Company Profile
Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.
