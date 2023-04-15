Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Update

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Starco Brands Stock Performance

Starco Brands stock remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Friday. 110,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,521. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Starco Brands has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.27.

Get Starco Brands alerts:

Starco Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Starco Brands, Inc engages in creating behavior-changing brands and technologies. It also generates security, stability and wealth for younger generations. The firm’s brands include Breathe, Winona Pure and Honu. The company was founded by Sanford Lang and Martin Goldrod on January 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.