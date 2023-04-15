STASIS EURO 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.70 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $135.51 million and approximately $14.70 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00003593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

