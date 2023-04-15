Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.76

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.76 and traded as low as $13.65. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 126,648 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCM shares. Raymond James cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $269.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

About Stellus Capital Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,029,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $787,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 13.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.