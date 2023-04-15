Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.76

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.76 and traded as low as $13.65. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 126,648 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCM shares. Raymond James cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $269.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.
Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
