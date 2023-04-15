Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) to “Buy”

SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SFS Group Price Performance

SFSLF stock opened at $112.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.80. SFS Group has a 52 week low of $112.80 and a 52 week high of $112.80.

SFS Group Company Profile

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

