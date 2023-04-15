StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Crane (NYSE:CR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crane from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.50.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 82.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Crane by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

